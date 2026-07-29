ARKO (ARKO) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.9860 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ARKO had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARKO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ARKO Stock Performance

ARKO opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. ARKO has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on shares of ARKO in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ARKO from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARKO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARKO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARKO news, General Counsel Maury Bricks sold 10,000 shares of ARKO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 162,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,148.50. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ARKO by 193.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ARKO by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARKO

ARKO Corp NASDAQ: ARKO is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

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