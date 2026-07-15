ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ARKO from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ARKO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKO

ARKO Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. ARKO has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.99.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ARKO had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARKO will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARKO

In other news, General Counsel Maury Bricks sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $115,350.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 182,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,047.29. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARKO by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ARKO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,021,751 shares of the company's stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARKO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company's stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ARKO during the 1st quarter worth $8,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARKO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,758 shares of the company's stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 226,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO Company Profile

ARKO Corp NASDAQ: ARKO is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

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