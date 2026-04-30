Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $139.7250 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 153,433 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,114,306.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,168,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,106,973.48. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,549 shares of company stock worth $9,806,530. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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