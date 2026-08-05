Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 27,297 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 27,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $423,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,861,547.20. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 13,971 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,704.71.

On Monday, July 6th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $211,784.81.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00.

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Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO remained flat at $15.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,075,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,998. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company's stock worth $114,700,000 after buying an additional 1,772,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company's stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,156 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company's stock worth $79,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company's stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the company's stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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