ARM (ARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.4698 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARM Stock Down 8.0%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $198.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.33. ARM has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $237.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,712 shares of company stock worth $13,614,730.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth $49,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut ARM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore cut their target price on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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