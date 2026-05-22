ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Charlotte Claire Eaton Sells 7,805 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 7,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $2,263,528.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,450,050. This represents a 60.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charlotte Claire Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 3,100 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $781,975.00.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.51. 13,908,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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