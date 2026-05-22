ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells $1,336,124.65 in Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.03, for a total transaction of $1,336,124.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,652,531.87. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,645.42.

On Tuesday, May 19th, William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $313,823.00.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

ARM Stock Performance

ARM traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.51. 13,908,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,730. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.89, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ARM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here