ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 4.3% - Here's What Happened

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.20 and last traded at $210.32. Approximately 7,623,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,330,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.69.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

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ARM Stock Up 4.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.33.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ARM's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,712 shares of company stock worth $13,614,730.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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