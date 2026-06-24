ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $344.12 and last traded at $357.6480. 8,309,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,047,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.39.

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Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm received fresh analyst support, including a Bank of America price-target increase to $460, which suggests Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after the recent pullback.

Arm received fresh analyst support, including a Bank of America price-target increase to $460, which suggests Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Arm as a potential winner in the next AI wave, citing stronger CPU rack demand and growing use of Arm-based chips in data centers and AI infrastructure.

Recent coverage highlighted Arm as a potential winner in the next AI wave, citing stronger CPU rack demand and growing use of Arm-based chips in data centers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Reports also pointed to Arm servers capturing a large share of data-center revenue, reinforcing the long-term bull case that the company is gaining traction beyond mobile devices.

Reports also pointed to Arm servers capturing a large share of data-center revenue, reinforcing the long-term bull case that the company is gaining traction beyond mobile devices. Neutral Sentiment: Masayoshi Son’s comments that Arm could eventually be worth far more added to the long-term optimism around the stock, but this is more of a valuation headline than a near-term fundamental catalyst.

Masayoshi Son’s comments that Arm could eventually be worth far more added to the long-term optimism around the stock, but this is more of a valuation headline than a near-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Arm shares have been under pressure as investors take profits in AI-related winners, and one report noted insider-selling concerns alongside valuation jitters, which appears to be weighing on sentiment.

Arm shares have been under pressure as investors take profits in AI-related winners, and one report noted insider-selling concerns alongside valuation jitters, which appears to be weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish upgrades, the stock has been falling for several sessions, suggesting traders are more focused on stretched valuation and sector rotation than on the company’s long-term AI opportunity.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $382.00 billion, a PE ratio of 425.77, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,191 shares of company stock valued at $59,026,200.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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