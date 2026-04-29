Armada Hoffler Properties (AHRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of ($0.0350) per share and revenue of $52.4290 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get AHRT alerts: Sign Up

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.4%

AHRT opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AHRT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $239,460.15. This trade represents a 34.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,064 shares of company stock worth $67,644. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armada Hoffler Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armada Hoffler Properties wasn't on the list.

While Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here