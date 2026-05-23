Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT) Raised to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

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Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.9%

AHRT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 15% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,460.15. This trade represents a 34.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,064 shares of company stock worth $67,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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