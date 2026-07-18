ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

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A number of brokerages recently commented on ARR. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JonesTrading lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,490 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company's stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ARR opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.36. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.79 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.3%. ARMOUR Residential REIT's payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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