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ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ARMOUR Residential REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT declared a monthly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable May 28 to holders of record on May 15, equal to $2.88 annually and implying a ~16.5% yield.
  • The dividend has a current payout ratio of 82.1%, meaning it is covered by earnings today, but analysts expect next-year EPS of about $3.20 (implying a ~90% payout), so coverage could tighten if earnings decline.
  • The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E of 6.39, a one‑year trading range of $13.98–$19.31, and last quarter reported EPS of $0.71, slightly below estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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