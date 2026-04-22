ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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