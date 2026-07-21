Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.8571.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE AWI opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is 19.29%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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