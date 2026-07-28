Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.300-8.500 EPS.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 10.3%

AWI opened at $182.19 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Armstrong reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share , up from $2.09 a year earlier and above estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected operating performance. Armstrong World Industries Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Armstrong reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , up from $2.09 a year earlier and above estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $472.0 million , exceeding the roughly $461.7 million analyst forecast. The top-line beat, combined with a reported 18.59% net margin and 36.71% return on equity, supports investor confidence in the company’s profitability. Armstrong World Industries Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached , exceeding the roughly $461.7 million analyst forecast. The top-line beat, combined with a reported 18.59% net margin and 36.71% return on equity, supports investor confidence in the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.30 to $8.50 , with the $8.40 midpoint above the $8.31 consensus estimate. This represents a modestly favorable outlook and may help offset concerns about the stock trading below its 200-day moving average. Armstrong World Q2 Beats on Revenue and Outlook

Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , with the $8.40 midpoint above the $8.31 consensus estimate. This represents a modestly favorable outlook and may help offset concerns about the stock trading below its 200-day moving average. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion was broadly in line with expectations, limiting the magnitude of the outlook-related upside. Several other articles were earnings previews or duplicate reports of the same quarterly release.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,349 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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