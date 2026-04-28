Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE:AWI traded down $10.71 on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. 187,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.00.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $173,775,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,074.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,010 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,508 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 182,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 170,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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