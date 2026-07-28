Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Up 10.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) rose 10.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $188.59 and last traded at $182.9140. Approximately 200,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 496,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.22.

The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.Armstrong World Industries's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS.

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Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Armstrong reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share , up from $2.09 a year earlier and above estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected operating performance. Armstrong World Industries Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Armstrong reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , up from $2.09 a year earlier and above estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $472.0 million , exceeding the roughly $461.7 million analyst forecast. The top-line beat, combined with a reported 18.59% net margin and 36.71% return on equity, supports investor confidence in the company’s profitability. Armstrong World Industries Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached , exceeding the roughly $461.7 million analyst forecast. The top-line beat, combined with a reported 18.59% net margin and 36.71% return on equity, supports investor confidence in the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.30 to $8.50 , with the $8.40 midpoint above the $8.31 consensus estimate. This represents a modestly favorable outlook and may help offset concerns about the stock trading below its 200-day moving average. Armstrong World Q2 Beats on Revenue and Outlook

Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , with the $8.40 midpoint above the $8.31 consensus estimate. This represents a modestly favorable outlook and may help offset concerns about the stock trading below its 200-day moving average. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion was broadly in line with expectations, limiting the magnitude of the outlook-related upside. Several other articles were earnings previews or duplicate reports of the same quarterly release.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,716,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33,007.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $90,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,675 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $84,143,000. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 11.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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