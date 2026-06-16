Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.67 and last traded at $232.8050, with a volume of 29180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.27.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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