Arrow Financial (AROW) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $45.5110 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, analysts expect Arrow Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.76. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Arrow Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Behan sold 4,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $158,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $344,570.11. This represents a 31.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Financial

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that conducts its primary operations through its subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Arrow Financial serves individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the Adirondack region, Upper Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and parts of Central New York.

In addition to traditional banking, Arrow Financial has developed a robust wealth management and trust services division.

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