Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.04) per share and revenue of $71.5040 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get ARWR alerts: Sign Up

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,326,228. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here