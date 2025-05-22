ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

SPRY has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $14.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 192,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,045. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.84.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. The trade was a 56.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,602 shares of company stock worth $1,311,041 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,519,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company's stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company's stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARS Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARS Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here