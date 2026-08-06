ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($0.4765) per share and revenue of $31.3320 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.08). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 200.00% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPRY. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,760. This represents a 67.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 3,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $33,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,100. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,912,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,400,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,437,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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