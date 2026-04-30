Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.74 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s conference call:

Strong Q1 results — combined brokerage and risk management revenue grew ~28% (organic 5%, M&A 23%), adjusted revenues/EBITAC/EPS rose ~30%, and this marks the 24th consecutive quarter of double‑digit adjusted EBITA growth.

— combined brokerage and risk management revenue grew ~28% (organic 5%, M&A 23%), adjusted revenues/EBITAC/EPS rose ~30%, and this marks the 24th consecutive quarter of double‑digit adjusted EBITA growth. Management reaffirmed a 2026 organic growth outlook of 6% and expects Q2 brokerage organic around 5%, citing new business wins, client retention, exposure growth and AI/digitization to boost productivity and win rates.

and expects Q2 brokerage organic around 5%, citing new business wins, client retention, exposure growth and AI/digitization to boost productivity and win rates. M&A and capital deployment remain priorities — nine tuck‑ins (~$60M estimated revenue) closed in Q1, a pipeline of ~40 term sheets (~$400M), AssuredPartners integration is on plan with $160M 2026 synergies (up to $300M by early 2028), and the company repurchased ~$310M of shares while noting nearly $10B of potential M&A funding before using stock.

remain priorities — nine tuck‑ins (~$60M estimated revenue) closed in Q1, a pipeline of ~40 term sheets (~$400M), AssuredPartners integration is on plan with $160M 2026 synergies (up to $300M by early 2028), and the company repurchased ~$310M of shares while noting nearly $10B of potential M&A funding before using stock. Property pricing is a clear headwind (global retail property renewals down ~7%), which management says could cost roughly a point of organic growth if deterioration continues, while reinsurance and war‑related cover dynamics are creating selective repricing and placement complexity.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE AJG traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.19. 3,093,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.38. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $864,766.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,552,814.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,384,778.72. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $448,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here