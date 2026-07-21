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Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlighted Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, SentinelOne, and WhiteFiber as the five AI stocks to watch, based on their recent trading volume.
  • The article emphasizes that these companies represent different ways to gain AI exposure, including data centers and infrastructure, healthcare AI, voice AI, and cybersecurity.
  • Recent interest in the group appears tied to broader AI themes such as AI data center demand and infrastructure spending, which continue to drive investor attention toward related stocks.
  • Interested in Hut 8? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, SentinelOne, and WhiteFiber are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or benefit significantly from AI technologies such as machine learning, automation, data analytics, and generative AI. Stock market investors often look at these companies as a way to gain exposure to the growth potential of the AI industry, whether the firm builds AI tools directly or incorporates AI into its products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

WhiteFiber (WYFI)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYFI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

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