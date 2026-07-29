Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.80 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a 3.9% increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 196,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,016. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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