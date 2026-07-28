Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $307.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 1,147,851 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $48.46.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,732 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $80,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,475 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 202.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 348,615 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 233,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 535,298 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,894 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,573,381 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 205,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore set a $36.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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