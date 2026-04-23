Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $37.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 24.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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