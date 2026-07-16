Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading 7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.0150. Approximately 396,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 577,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Artivion from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artivion

Artivion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. The trade was a 42.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Artivion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company's stock worth $144,588,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company's stock worth $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company's stock worth $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company's stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,044,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Further Reading

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