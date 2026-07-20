Artivion's (AORT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.53% from the stock's current price.

AORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AORT

Artivion Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AORT opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.26. Artivion has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $910,820.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,361.30. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Artivion by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company's stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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