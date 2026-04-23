Arvinas (ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Arvinas to post earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $17.1640 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arvinas Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $679.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial set a $10.00 target price on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arvinas from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARVN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $58,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,303.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Houston sold 35,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $466,273.37. Following the sale, the director owned 1,122,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,824,037.43. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,864 shares of company stock valued at $802,443 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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