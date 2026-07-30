Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.2% - Time to Sell?

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) was down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.8160. Approximately 780,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,047,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Asana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.32%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,211.04. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 8,337 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $56,191.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,225,601.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,304 shares of company stock worth $792,775. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asana by 705.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,891 shares of the company's stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Asana by 250.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532,796 shares of the company's stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 380,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $591,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Asana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,248 shares of the company's stock worth $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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