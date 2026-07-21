Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $4.4868 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $172.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $233.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director B. Christopher Disantis bought 157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,622.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,784. This trade represents a 2.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,006 shares of the company's stock worth $36,509,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: ABG is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

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