ASGN (EFOR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8210 per share and revenue of $986.9510 million for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASGN Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of EFOR stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASGN has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other ASGN news, President Sadasivam Iyer acquired 1,110 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,163.70. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 61,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,403,386.35. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Perry purchased 5,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,733.60. The trade was a 10.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 91,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,367. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 96.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Report on EFOR

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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