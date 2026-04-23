ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the business services provider's stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.86.

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ASGN Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ASGN opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. ASGN has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.48 million. ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. ASGN's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 85.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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