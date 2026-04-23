ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lowered to "Market Perform" Rating by BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock's current price.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $42.86.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $40.51 on Thursday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178,895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $8,030,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company's stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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