ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Director Acquires $24,986.64 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wendell Dyer acquired 1,112 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $24,986.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,343.91. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Wendell Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Joseph Wendell Dyer acquired 2,684 shares of ASGN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFOR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 3,006,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFOR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EFOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 85.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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