ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFOR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $32.67.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. 757,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,990. The firm has a market cap of $794.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASGN has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. ASGN had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.30%. ASGN's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian J. Callaghan acquired 5,121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $103,802.67. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 328,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,816.50. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson bought 51,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $999,806.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 376,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,459.32. This represents a 16.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,367. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOR. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth $259,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 761.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 85.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

Further Reading

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