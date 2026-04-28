ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Trading Up 7.2% on Insider Buying Activity

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 352,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 915,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Specifically, Director Brian J. Callaghan purchased 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $103,802.67. Following the acquisition, the director owned 328,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,816.50. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marie Perry purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $100,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,733.60. The trade was a 10.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson purchased 51,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $999,806.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 376,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,250,459.32. The trade was a 16.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFOR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

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Key ASGN News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASGN this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Theodore S. Hanson made a large purchase (51,965 shares at ~$19.24, ~$1.0M), a high‑profile buy that signals strong insider confidence and likely helped lift the stock. Read More.

CEO Theodore S. Hanson made a large purchase (51,965 shares at ~$19.24, ~$1.0M), a high‑profile buy that signals strong insider confidence and likely helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Numerous directors and senior executives also bought shares in the open market (examples: EVP Marie Perry 5,350 shares at $18.70; Director Arshad Matin 10,000 at $19.35; Brian Callaghan 5,121 at $20.27 and others). The breadth and scale of these buys (board + senior leadership) reinforces the buy signal. Read More.

Numerous directors and senior executives also bought shares in the open market (examples: EVP Marie Perry 5,350 shares at $18.70; Director Arshad Matin 10,000 at $19.35; Brian Callaghan 5,121 at $20.27 and others). The breadth and scale of these buys (board + senior leadership) reinforces the buy signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company/leadership issued a press release confirming leadership and most directors purchased shares, a coordinated disclosure that amplifies the confidence signal to the market. Read More.

The company/leadership issued a press release confirming leadership and most directors purchased shares, a coordinated disclosure that amplifies the confidence signal to the market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows modest position changes (small buys by various wealth managers and hedge funds); nothing yet indicating large institutional rotation into or out of EFOR. Read More.

Institutional activity shows modest position changes (small buys by various wealth managers and hedge funds); nothing yet indicating large institutional rotation into or out of EFOR. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ASGN reported an earnings miss for the quarter (EPS $0.69 vs. consensus ~$0.97) with essentially flat revenue year‑over‑year — a tangible near‑term headwind that can cap upside absent improved guidance. Read More.

ASGN reported an earnings miss for the quarter (EPS $0.69 vs. consensus ~$0.97) with essentially flat revenue year‑over‑year — a tangible near‑term headwind that can cap upside absent improved guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers cut ratings and lowered price targets following the quarter (UBS, Truist, Wells Fargo, BMO, Robert W. Baird among others), leaving a consensus near the mid‑$30s and a market view that currently leans toward "Reduce." Those upgrades/downgrades increase downward pressure until results/guidance improve. Read More.

ASGN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $925.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

About ASGN

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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