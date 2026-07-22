ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.19% from the stock's current price.

EFOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASGN from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $29.83.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASGN has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $754.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.52.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson purchased 51,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $999,806.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 376,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,250,459.32. This represents a 16.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sadasivam Iyer acquired 1,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.67 per share, with a total value of $25,163.70. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 61,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,386.35. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,367. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at $8,030,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the company's stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178,895 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in ASGN by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 88,901 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the company's stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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