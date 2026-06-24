ASGN (NYSE:EFOR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EFOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASGN from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

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Read Our Latest Report on EFOR

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFOR opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ASGN has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $738.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.49.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In related news, Director Arshad Matin acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $523,785.15. The trade was a 58.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Callaghan bought 5,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $103,802.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 328,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,816.50. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,375 shares of company stock worth $1,770,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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