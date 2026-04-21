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ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ASM International has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy from 10 analysts (1 sell, 1 hold, 6 buy, 2 strong buy), though recent research ranges from Morgan Stanley and Barclays "overweight" to Jefferies' downgrade to "strong sell".
  • The company beat EPS expectations for the quarter with $4.02 per share versus a $3.37 estimate, while revenue was $808.18M (slightly below estimates); profitability remains strong with a 19.77% ROE and a 23.51% net margin.
  • Shares trade around $929 with a market cap of $45.61B and a high valuation (PE ratio of 54.30); the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $820.97 and $718.00, and the 12‑month range is $428.62–$937.16.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASM International

ASM International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $929.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $820.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.92. ASM International has a 12 month low of $428.62 and a 12 month high of $937.16.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%.The company had revenue of $808.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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Analyst Recommendations for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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