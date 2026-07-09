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ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ASM International shares saw a sharp rise in trading volume, with 21,227 shares changing hands, up 135% from the prior session, and the stock closed at $1,059.99, up 2.6% from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with several firms maintaining buy or overweight ratings and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, despite one recent downgrade from Zacks Research to Hold.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $5.87 EPS versus the $4.58 estimate and revenue of $1.01 billion above forecasts, reinforcing strong profitability and growth.
  • Interested in ASM International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session's volume of 9,040 shares.The stock last traded at $1,059.99 and had previously closed at $1,021.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ASM International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,064.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.80.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $1.29. ASM International had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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