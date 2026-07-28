ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $919.19, but opened at $844.56. ASM International shares last traded at $857.11, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASMIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered ASM International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Trading Down 5.5%

The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,064.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $925.94.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.87 by $0.05. ASM International had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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