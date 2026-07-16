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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Plans $2.15 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, payable on August 5 to shareholders of record on July 28. The dividend implies an annualized payout of about $10.77 per share and a yield of roughly 0.5%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a payout ratio of 35.5%, and analysts expect ASML to earn enough next year to keep supporting the dividend. ASML has also increased its dividend only modestly over the past three years.
  • Recent business updates remain strong: ASML beat Q2 expectations, raised its 2026 sales and margin outlook, and said it plans to expand capacity by about 30% over the next two years, reflecting continued AI-driven demand.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 2.1507 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $49.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,723.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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