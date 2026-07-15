ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.72, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.23 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Here are the key takeaways from ASML's conference call:

ASML reported a strong Q2 with €9.3 billion in net sales and a 54% gross margin , both above guidance, driven largely by a stronger-than-expected installed base business.

ASML reported a strong Q2 with in net sales and a , both above guidance, driven largely by a stronger-than-expected installed base business. The company raised full-year 2026 guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion in net sales with a 54%–56% gross margin , and Q3 guidance also implies continued momentum.

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance to in net sales with a , and Q3 guidance also implies continued momentum. Management said customer demand remains very strong across logic and DRAM , fueled by AI-related capacity additions, accelerated customer CapEx plans, and tighter long-term supply visibility.

Management said customer demand remains very strong across , fueled by AI-related capacity additions, accelerated customer CapEx plans, and tighter long-term supply visibility. ASML expects substantial growth in key product areas in 2026, including about 45% growth in EUV , 75% growth in memory revenue , and around 25% growth in DUV metrology & inspection .

ASML expects substantial growth in key product areas in 2026, including about , , and around . Management highlighted strong multi-year demand visibility, noting it is already close to filling 2027 EUV orders and seeing significant 2028 demand, while Intel’s use of High-NA in production was presented as an important technology milestone.

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ASML Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,775.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,718.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,488.36. The company has a market capitalization of $698.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. ASML has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,891.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML beat second-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $8.65 versus $7.93 expected and revenue of $10.64 billion versus $10.23 billion forecast, reinforcing that demand is holding up better than analysts anticipated. Earnings transcript

ASML beat second-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $8.65 versus $7.93 expected and revenue of $10.64 billion versus $10.23 billion forecast, reinforcing that demand is holding up better than analysts anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting sales of €43 billion to €45 billion and gross margin of 54% to 56%, which suggests stronger profitability and confidence in continued order growth. Press release

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting sales of €43 billion to €45 billion and gross margin of 54% to 56%, which suggests stronger profitability and confidence in continued order growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said the outlook includes capacity expansion plans for 2027 and 2028, reflecting expectations for sustained demand from AI-related chip spending, including potential needs from Elon Musk’s planned Terafab facility. Reuters article

Management said the outlook includes capacity expansion plans for 2027 and 2028, reflecting expectations for sustained demand from AI-related chip spending, including potential needs from Elon Musk’s planned Terafab facility. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s use of ASML’s High NA EUV technology for Panther Lake chips adds another validation point for ASML’s next-generation systems and supports the long-term growth narrative. High NA EUV milestone article

Intel’s use of ASML’s High NA EUV technology for Panther Lake chips adds another validation point for ASML’s next-generation systems and supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: While ASML continues to benefit from AI demand, investors are still watching China exposure and export-control risks, which could limit some future sales and create headline volatility. Reuters China challenges article

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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