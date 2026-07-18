ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Strong-Buy at DZ Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,747.58 on Thursday. ASML has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,731.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,500.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 36.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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