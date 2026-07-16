ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,779.12 and last traded at $1,784.87. Approximately 2,569,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,906,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,815.27.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with stronger margins and solid growth in Installed Base Management and lithography shipments, reinforcing momentum in its core business.

ASML beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with stronger margins and solid growth in Installed Base Management and lithography shipments, reinforcing momentum in its core business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 sales and gross margin outlook again, signaling that demand remains robust and that AI-related chip spending is still flowing through to equipment orders. ASML hikes sales forecast for second time this year on strong AI chip demand

The company raised its 2026 sales and gross margin outlook again, signaling that demand remains robust and that AI-related chip spending is still flowing through to equipment orders. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on ASML and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone after the earnings release. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan lifted its price target on ASML and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: RBC and other firms said ASML is seeing strong unit demand and tailwinds from product mix and pricing, while reports also highlighted a new High-NA EUV milestone with Intel, underscoring ASML’s leadership in next-generation chipmaking. ASML Seeing Strong Unit Demand, Set for Tailwinds Ahead, RBC Says

RBC and other firms said ASML is seeing strong unit demand and tailwinds from product mix and pricing, while reports also highlighted a new High-NA EUV milestone with Intel, underscoring ASML’s leadership in next-generation chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: ASML declared its quarterly dividend, which is supportive for income investors but is not the main driver of the stock’s move. Intel turns to next-generation ASML tool

ASML declared its quarterly dividend, which is supportive for income investors but is not the main driver of the stock’s move. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary noted that ASML’s valuation is already rich, and that could limit upside if future estimates do not keep rising at the current pace.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $701.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,723.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,493.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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