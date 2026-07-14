ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.9% - Here's Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,798.27 and last traded at $1,775.64. 2,442,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,880,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,726.04.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,891.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,711.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,483.36. The stock has a market cap of $698.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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