ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 2.1%

ASML stock opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. ASML has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,731.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,500.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 36.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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