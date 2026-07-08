ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.2% Higher - Here's Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,780.66 and last traded at $1,768.65. 1,383,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,890,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,747.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,854.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,682.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.04. The stock has a market cap of $695.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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